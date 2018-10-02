Craig Young can't put down his guitar

When the acclaimed country and bluegrass guitarist Craig Young was growing up in Burgeo, he was lucky that his family's home was close to the school.

"I had it timed down to the second," said Young.

"When the bell rang, I could play guitar up to this very second, and then grab my stuff and run — and then make it to class."

Immersed in music

Young grew up in a musical family. His father gave him one of his old guitars when he was about seven years old.

"I remember him [Young's father] playing Hank Williams music, and that created the template for me," said Young.

Young moved to Halifax to start a music degree at Dalhousie University, wound up joining a touring band, and eventually moved to Nashville to play in country star Terri Clark's backup band.

While in Nashville, Young immersed himself in music, all the while racking up Canadian Country Music awards for his guitar work, and continuing to learn and work with some of the best country and bluegrass artists in the world.

Still at it

Young has continued to maintain a busy musical schedule since he moved home to Newfoundland and Labrador a few years back.

His latest album, Don't Think Twice, is a collection of some of his favourite country and bluegrass songs.

Now living in Paradise, near St. John's, performing, producing and teaching, Young is still rarely seen without a guitar in his hands.

"Until the very last second I had to come to this interview, I was home playing the guitar," said Young.

Acclaimed country guitarist Craig Young joins Heather for a First Listen to his new album, Don't Think Twice 18:52

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us wam@cbc.ca and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in most of Labrador) on CBC Radio One.