Convicted murderer Craig Pope gets life in prison, ineligible for parole for 12 years

Convicted murderer Craig Pope was sentenced to life in prison, and is not eligible for parole for at least 12 years.

He was found guilty in June of the second-degree murder of Jonathan Collins in 2017, a charge that carries an automatic sentence of life imprisonment.

During the trial, the court heard that both men spent the day riding around as passengers in a taxi cab. After about a dozen stops, they parked on Alderberry Lane in St. John's, where they met with Pope's father, who was driving a Hiscock Rentals cube van with a coworker in the passenger seat.

The coworker, Keith Doran, said Pope's father handed $60 to his son, and a fight erupted between Pope and Collins.

Several witnesses said Pope was the other man in the fight, but nobody actually saw the moment Collins was stabbed. The Crown contended Collins was killed over $60.

In his sentencing decision Friday, Justice Vikas Khaladkar said Pope is subject to a lifetime ban of firearms and restricted weapons. Pope also has to submit a DNA sample.

'Rash and senseless deed'

Collins, who was 36, left behind two children and Khaladkar acknowledged their loss, stating they "will now grow up without the benefit of support, encouragement and love of their father."

Khaladkar also acknowledged the impact of Collins's death on his other family members, for something he called "a rash and senseless deed that defies any explanation."

Jonathan Collins was 36 when he was killed. He was the father of two children. (Submitted)

While Khaladkar stated he had no discretion in the sentence, he did have a say in how long Pope would be behind bars before being eligible to apply for parole.

It had to be between 10 and 25 years, according to the judge.

Both the Crown and defence had both recommended 12 years, and ultimately that's what Khaladkar decided.

Pope was also sentenced to two 60-day sentences — to be served concurrently with one another and with the life sentence — for breaching probation.