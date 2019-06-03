Jury selection underway for Craig Pope's 2nd-degree murder trial

The process of finding a jury for the trial for a St. John's man charged with second-degree murder got underway at Supreme Court on Monday morning.

Craig Pope is accused in the stabbing death of David Jonathan Collins, 36, who died after an altercation on Alderberry Lane in the west end of St. John's on Sept. 7, 2017.

Collins was found bleeding in the street by police and was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries. At the time, police said the two men knew each other.

In August, Pope pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Justice Vikas Khaladkar decided on a 14-person jury, plus two alternates, for Pope's trial. When the time comes for deliberation, 12 of those jurors will be randomly selected to reach a verdict.

Pope is bring represented by lawyers Jon Noonan and Randy Piercey.

