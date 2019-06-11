Jonathan Collins had minutes to live after being stabbed, medical examiner testifies

The knife came to a stop 11 centimetres beneath the surface of Jonathan Collins's skin, rupturing the largest artery in the stomach region.

A punctured abdominal aorta would have sent the 36-year-old into a state of irreversible shock within a couple minutes. Past that point, there was little chance to save his life.

"He had lost a tremendous amount of blood," said Dr. Simon Avis, the province's chief medical examiner at the time of Collins's death.

Craig Pope is accused of second-degree murder in Collins's stabbing death. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Avis took the stand at Craig Pope's second-degree murder trial on Tuesday morning and testified about the autopsy he performed on Collins.

Pope is accused of stabbing Collins during a street fight on Sept. 7, 2017.

Doctors tried everything to save him

Avis brought a booklet of photos with him. Inside were gruesome photos of Collins lying on the doctor's exam table with a one-inch incision to the lower left side of his abdomen.

Some jurors hesitated as they flipped through the photos. Pope took one look at a picture of Collins's body and laid the booklet to the side.

Simon Avis reviews documents before cross-examination by defence lawyer Randy Piercey on Tuesday morning. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Collins's parents were absent from the courtroom for the first time in the trial, which is now in its second week.

Avis started by testifying to the obvious — Collins died of a single stab wound.

He went on to describe the critical nature of the injury. All the blood in the human body circulates in about a minute. When you rupture the body's largest aorta, time is of the essence.

A diagram shows where the stab wound was located on Jonathan Collins's body. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

After Collins was taken to hospital, doctors did everything they could to replenish the blood he lost.

Avis said they hooked him up to IV bags of blood and fluids through "every potential access point," opened his chest and massaged his heart, but couldn't save him.

No overdose

Avis also revealed the results of a toxicity report done on Collins after his death.

The first police officer on scene believed Collins might be having an opiate overdose, so he gave him Naloxone to revive him. Avis said the tests showed the presence of one opioid — the addiction treatment drug methadone.

Avis said other factors in the test indicated the methadone was used as part of a treatment program, as opposed to illicit use.

This knife was found inside a pouch in a backpack near Collins. The medical examiner said he couldn't rule it out as the fatal weapon. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

The medical examiner also testified about two knives found during the investigation. He ruled one out as the possible murder weapon, but said a pocketknife found in a backpack near Collins could have been used to stab him.

Avis said nothing about the knife made him certain it was the murder weapon, but he couldn't rule it out as a possibility.

A DNA expert will testify Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to speak about the knife.

