Craig Pope heading to murder trial in 2019

Craig Pope is heading to trial by judge and jury next June. (Photo courtesy RNC.)

Craig Pope, a St. John's man charged in the stabbing death of David Collins last year, is heading to trial.

Pope, 32, was arraigned in Supreme Court in St. John's Friday morning, where he officially entered his not guilty plea to the charge of second-degree murder.

Collins, 36, died after an altercation on Alderberry Lane in the west end of St. John's on Sept. 7, 2017.

He was found by police bleeding in the street and was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

At the time, police indicated that the two men knew each other.

Pope has been entangled in the criminal justice system, charged with breaking and entering, criminal harassment and breaching orders to stay away from the mother of his children.

Police and members of the Rovers Search and Rescue look in city drainage for evidence in the Sept. 7, 2017 homicide of David Collins on Alderberry Lane. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

He was released from Her Majesty's Penitentiary just two weeks before he was charged.

Pope is represented by lawyers Jon Noonan and Randy Piercey.

Having been denied bail, Pope will remain in custody until his jury trial next June.