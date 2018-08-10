Craig Pope heading to murder trial in 2019
David Collins was stabbed to death on Alderberry Lane last September
Craig Pope, a St. John's man charged in the stabbing death of David Collins last year, is heading to trial.
Pope, 32, was arraigned in Supreme Court in St. John's Friday morning, where he officially entered his not guilty plea to the charge of second-degree murder.
Collins, 36, died after an altercation on Alderberry Lane in the west end of St. John's on Sept. 7, 2017.
He was found by police bleeding in the street and was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
At the time, police indicated that the two men knew each other.
Pope has been entangled in the criminal justice system, charged with breaking and entering, criminal harassment and breaching orders to stay away from the mother of his children.
He was released from Her Majesty's Penitentiary just two weeks before he was charged.
Pope is represented by lawyers Jon Noonan and Randy Piercey.
Having been denied bail, Pope will remain in custody until his jury trial next June.