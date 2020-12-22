This N.L. couple hasn't seen each other in months, and COVID isn't making Christmas any easier

Craig and Janice Cowan have been married for over 40 years, and won't be able to spend Christmas together due to COVID-19 restrictions. (CBC)

COVID-19 has disrupted Christmas for many, but interruption to normal life has lasted quite a bit longer for Craig and Janice Cowan.

The couple has been married for over 40 years, and haven't seen each other in person since August. Janice moved to Montreal to be closer to her expecting daughter last winter, while Craig continued to work in St. John's.

He expected to travel between the two provinces often to spend time with his family. That was before travel restrictions changed their plans.

"Every six or eight weeks or so, I was either up there or Janice was back here keeping in touch with both sides of the family," Craig told the CBC's Anthony Germain Monday.

"[Now] it's pretty well living via FaceTime."

Watch: Anthony Germain speaks with Craig and Janice Cowan on what it's like living apart for most of the pandemic

Couple separated by COVID-19 CBC News Newfoundland Video 4:01 Anthony Germain speaks with Craig and Janice Cowan, who have been apart for most of the pandemic 4:01

Janice hasn't been home in Newfoundland for a year. She's able to see her daughter and grandchildren, but can't spend much time with her son — also a Montreal transplant — due to high COVID-19 caseloads in Quebec.

"It's really difficult," Janice said. "I don't see him except for outside from distance … It's been since last March since I actually gave him a hug."

The couple had originally planned to meet for Christmas, but Janice said rising numbers across the country made the trip almost impossible to justify.

"The numbers were just too high, and it was just too risky," she said. "But it was a really tough decision to make, for both of us."

Both Craig and Janice have set their sights on vaccines, counting down the days until it's safe to travel and, finally, reunite.

"I'm really planning and hoping I can get back in February or March," Janice said.