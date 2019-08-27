War memorial rededication a sad, but important, part of healing for family of fallen

When Agnes Gillam-Bishop flew to Ottawa to take part in the rededication ceremony of the Kandahar cenotaph, she knew it would be an emotional day.

Her son, Sgt. Craig Gillam, died in the Afghanistan mission in 2006.

"It was hard," Gillam-Bishop said, of walking to the cenotaph at the new Department of National Defence Headquarters, where her son's photo and name were part of the display.

"It was nice, it was a healing process, but just to see his picture it was sad and it was heartbreaking. But yet it was nice that they remembered — that he's being remembered there in this kind of way."

Gillam-Bishop was among the 700 or so family members flown to Ottawa for the rededication ceremony on Aug. 17.

I think Craig was there with me. I could feel him. - Agnes Gillam-Bishop

The military was heavily criticised when the cenotaph was first unveiled in May without the attendance of the families of fallen soldiers.

Gillam-Bishop said the lovely treatment she received, from flying out from western Newfoundland, right until the moment she got home, did a lot to soothe those feelings.

"It's gone a long way. To me, they showed a lot of respect for the fallen and for the veterans," she told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

"It's after going a long ways because now they realized, I guess, that the families are a big part of this dedication thing."

'He was there in my heart'

For Gillam-Bishop, it was a way for her to connect with the families of other fallen soldiers and talk about their experiences.

"Get things out in the open and have somebody to talk to that knows what you're going through," she said.

The cenotaph itself is breathtaking, she said.

Agnes Gillam-Bishop with the ceremony program and a commemorative plaque. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

"The way they have it is absolutely out of this world," she said.

And in particular, she said, it was a firm commitment on Ottawa's part to remember her son, Craig.

"I think Craig was there with me. I could feel him … When they had the flyover, we had a few drops of rain and I think that was him there. Shaking up the clouds at us," Gillam-Bishop said with a laugh.

"He was there in my heart."

