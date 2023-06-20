Father and son duo in Triton turn iceberg salvaging into cold, hard cash

Craig Budgell shows off some of the ice he and his son Grayson harvested near Triton. (Jessica Singer/CBC)

It started off as a plan to instill work ethic in his 15-year-old son Grayson and provide ice for his buddies, but now Craig Budgell says his hunt for ancient ice is also a reminder of home.

Budgell told CBC News he was inspired to sell iceberg ice simply because of the number of iceberg sightings near his hometown of Triton this year.

"Well, we had a lot of close bergs this year in my hometown of Triton," he said. "And I wanted to show my young fellow that with a little bit of hard work and effort, we could harvest some of this, and bag it and find storage and supply some of our drinking buddies and friends."

The pair make the trip out on the ocean to collect the ice in their 16-foot fiberglass boat.

"So basically we don't go to the actual burg itself. We go to the smaller, what we call 'bergy bits', which are the pieces that are fully off," he explained.

"We go up to these smaller pieces in a safe manner and we just chip it with knives, right? So we use a knife to actually split the ice in fairly bigger, big chunks."

Once the ice is pulled onboard, it's stored in fish trays and then washed. That's followed by chipping and bagging the final product.

"And we do that normally at night time when it's cool," Budgell said.

The bags are then brought home, washed again and stored in a freezer.

Craig Budgell recently made the six-hour trip from Triton to St. John's for ice deliveries. (Jessica Singer/CBC)

Budgell added that he doesn't have any problems going out and collecting the ice with his bare hands, explaining the cold doesn't bother him as much. Grayson, however, uses insulated gloves.

"I can't explain it, but I don't need anything on my hands to be able to do this," he said.

Have ice, will travel

Initially, Budgell said he put out a sign on his deck to advertise the ice, and people in the town took notice.

Then he reached out to Diane Davis of the Newfoundland Iceberg Report on the idea of posting about his business online, and he said she thought it was a great idea — as long as it was done safely.

"But when I did the post, I was just immediately like being bombarded with people from all over the world and locals and people from like here in St. John's area," he said.

Craig Budgell made a special delivery of iceberg ice in St. John's to his old friend Hank Williams. (Jessica Singer/CBC)

With enough interest, he recently made the six hour drive to St. John's to deliver his ice.

In tow was 120 bags — which netted a profit of $1,000.

Hank Williams, a longtime friend of Budgell, wanted 10 bags for his son's upcoming wedding. Williams now lives in St. John's but is from Triton, and wanted a piece of home at the wedding.

"We're quite excited about getting the ice. And of course, supporting Grayson, another future entrepreneur from Triton," said Williams while picking up his ice.

"I admire what he's doing there. And iceberg ice, oh, I love it. I love it whenever I can get it. But the fact they're using it at the wedding I think is great."

Budgell noted that his step-brother is also getting married in New Brunswick and his iceberg ice will also make it to that wedding.

While the obvious use of icebergs is to keep drinks cool, he'd also thought of partnering with other businesses, including a gas station to use iceberg ice to make slushies.

In the meantime, Budgell said when his son finishes up the school year they'll be embarking on a 12-day long salmon fishing trip.

Thier iceberg venture will fund it.

