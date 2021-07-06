Scammer swindles small fudge business out of registration fee — then goes back for more

It wasn't until Anita Diamond arrived to set up that she realized the event she paid about a hundred dollars to attend didn't exist.

She was scammed by someone impersonating a craft sale organizer. Now her daughter is thanking the community for rallying behind her mom and warning others about what to look out for.

Anita runs Diamond Fudge out of a commercial kitchen in the basement of her Lewisporte home.

She's been selling fudge and attending craft fairs for 10 years.

Diamond, 73, saw a two-day event advertised on social media and messaged the organizer that she was interested in attending.

"They had done their homework," said daughter Julie Diamond. "There was nothing in any of the conversations back and forth with the questions that mom was asking, or the questions that they were asking mom, that would have made her stop to think, OK, there's something not right here."

A spread at one of the shows Diamond Fudge has done in the past. (Facebook/Diamond Fudge)

The elder Diamond e-transferred about a hundred dollars to secure her table, Julie said, then spent weeks preparing for her first big, capital city event since last year.

She made 20 different flavours of fudge — cutting, wrapping and storing everything by hand.

Then, Julie said, she packed up her van and drove four hours into St. John's.

"That's when they both realized what had happened," Bella Vista operations manager, Jill Young, said about Anita and her staff member discovering the truth.

The venue was not, in fact, hosting a weekend craft fair on July 3 and 4, leaving Diamond Fudge out the registration fee and left with hundreds of pieces of unclaimed fudge.

Going back for seconds

Diamond Fudge posted what happened on Facebook to make sure none of its regulars would head to the non-existent event. The Bella Vista shared that post in hopes of drumming up some sales for the business.

"Within 15 minutes, mom's phone started dinging. Like, blowing up with messages and comments and shares. It's been amazing," Diamond said.

Her mom took private orders over social media and set up her own table outside as a place for people to pick up their treats.

She's sold half of her stock, Julie said, and is still taking orders — a happy outcome for something that could have been worse.

The scam didn't stop there

Once the fraudster had Anita's registration fee, they tried taking more.

"Vendors usually prefer booking all the events June-Dec," the scammer said in messages to Diamond Fudge that were provided to CBC.

"Discounted price available if you book all dates," they said. "$50 each instead of $70."

A screenshot of messages sent by the scammer to Diamond Fudge. (Diamond Fudge/Submitted)

Luckily, Anita didn't go for it. But her daughter said people easily could.

In retrospect, when she went through her mom's messages with the fraudster, there were some red flags, like the person not wanting to take a phone call and the fact that the scammer and her mom didn't have any mutual friends.

But she said, none of it was obvious. The messages seemed sincere.

'Knew exactly what they were doing'

"The interactions back and forth," she said. "They knew exactly what they were doing and they were very skilled."

She's thanking everybody who's reached out and ordered fudge or sent her mom a kind word.

"It has just been tremendous," she said. "It's turned a disappointing situation into just overwhelming support. We could never have imagined it."



The Bella Vista, meanwhile, isn't sure how it became the target venue. Staff felt terrible, Young said, as they waited to see if anyone else had fallen for the ruse.

"As far as we know, and as far as we can tell, there was nobody else," Young said. "She was it."

Young wants the public to know that events happening at the Bella Vista are advertised on their official social media channels and posted on their website, and recommends calling the establishment if there are further questions.

The Diamonds decided against reporting the fraud to police, indicating that the amount of effort to catch the scammer would outweigh the value of getting their money back.