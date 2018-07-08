Craft Council of N.L. opens new digs in heart of downtown St. John's

A new space brings new expectations for the Craft Council of Newfoundland and Labrador, which operated out of Devon House on Duckworth Street, close to the Sheraton Hotel Newfoundland, for almost three decades.

Just in time for the summer's busy tourist season, the council opened up down the street in an accessible building that sees more people strolling by on a daily basis.

"Oh it's awesome, very very excited!" said Joan Kane, craftsperson and chair of the Craft Council's board.

"It's new, it's fresh, and it's got loads of space," she said Saturday afternoon at the grand re-opening event.

"People have room to move around, and it's wheelchair accessible so anybody who wants to come in now is free to come in and they don't have stairs to climb."

Kane said they were shopping around last fall for a new building, as their original home needed some work and wasn't accessible — so this new space was a perfect fit.

Rowena House, executive director of the Craft Council of N.L., shared Kane's excitement about the new digs.

"The space is amazing, it's so beautiful! It's a 5,000 square foot place that we have now, completed," with a shop, gallery and administration offices, she said.

"We're working on our additional 3,000 square foot clay studio which will be ready, hopefully, in January of 2019."

We're hoping it's going to be able to double or triple our expectations for our shop. - Rowena House

House said they're looking forward to more visitors where they are now in the basement of 275 Duckworth Street, across from the Anna Templeton Centre, as a lot of people had trouble finding them in the old location.

"It was just a little bit further off the beaten path."

"We're hoping it's going to be able to double or triple our expectations for our shop" said House.

"But also with the beautiful third space in our gallery we're going to be able to really concentrate on some emerging artists and getting them their first shows, which is really exciting for an emerging craftsperson,"

The Craft Council of N.L. has crafts from 175 people from across the province in its St. John's shop, and has 254 members.

