New calendar exposes both bodies and work spaces of craftspeople and artists in N.L.

A new calendar, inspired by a joke, is launching to showcase local craftspeople and their handcrafted work, but with it comes a little extra hometown spice — each artist is posing naked.

The Hard at Work 2020 Craft Calendar features 12 participants, each displaying a different crafting discipline, with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood Newfoundland and Labrador.

One of the calendar's creators, Erin Callahan St. John of Blue Moon and Saucy Pots Pottery, says the reception has been fairly positive so far.

"We've definitely gotten a lot of people interested. The photography is incredible. People were very excited to purchase a calendar at the event we had at the Geeks Public House in October," Callahan St. John told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

"People just love it. They can't wait for the next one. We've got more people asking to be in the next calendar. It's been a very exciting process."

The calendar features 12 craftspeople and artists, with more already interested in being in the 2021 edition. (Submitted by Erin Callahan/Ritchie Perez)

The planning, shooting and layout process began in July.

Locations, featuring various craftspeople, are spread throughout some of Newfoundland's most recognizable artistic hubs such as the Quidi Vidi Plantation and the warm embrace of Bonavista's quaint art studios.

Callahan St. John said it didn't take much persuading to get people interested in being a part of the calendar.

"Everyone was quite interested and willing to have us over in their private space, in their studio. A lot of artists and craftspeople are generally creating by themselves. So we never really get to see behind the scenes, and the process and how things are made," she said.

"So this is really vulnerable in a few ways. You're showing your body and your creative space where we don't really have people come in very often."

The official launch of the Hard at Work calendar in October included a runway walk of featured artists. (Submitted by Erin Callahan/Marcel Levandier )

The launch in October drew a crowd of onlookers as artists and craftspeople featured in the calendar walked a runway down the middle of their supporters.

Callahan St. John said those in attendance were eager to snag a copy for themselves with more orders pouring in online.

It took 12 photo shoots inside of one month to get the calendar ready for launch before Christmas.

"This is amazing opportunity to show what they do, and how they do it," Callahan St. John said of those featured in the 2020 edition.

Copies can be picked up at Callahan St. John's studio at 17 Outer Battery Road in St. John's or online at craftgasm.work.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador