More than just beer: N.L. craft breweries are adding fizzy alternatives to their product lines

Two Newfoundland breweries are venturing outside the traditional realm of beer by offering both alcoholic and non-alcoholic fizzy alternatives to their customers.

Bannerman Brewing Co. in St. John's has been serving their own sodas since March.

For co-owner Phil Maloney, the new product line was a smart way of using brewing downtime without having to install more equipment.

"We've got a canning line there, we've got cans, we have some great fruit suppliers that we've worked with for years. So, it kind of seemed like a no-brainer," said Maloney.

"Just to make the kind of most efficient use of time, if we've got a day in between transfers and cleaning and brewing, we'll package a bunch of soda and get it out."

The sodas, which are non-alcoholic and completely free of sugar and sweeteners, have been a hit with customers so far, said Maloney.

It seemed like the right time to jump on "the soda train," as it's something microbreweries in Canada have been offering for some years already, from Alberta to Ontario.

"We've seen it done abroad. We're not the first ones to think about it," said Maloney.

"It just makes sense to kind of be adaptive, and things are always going to change. So we just kind of want to fluidly change with the times."

The success of beer alternatives is also connected to more people choosing alcohol-free options, he added.

"There is a bit of momentum kind of towards a non-alcoholic movement, said Maloney.

"I don't think beer is dead by any means, but I do feel like people want lighter beers or they want non-alcoholic beers or other non-alcoholic options."

On the other side of the island, in Pasadena, the Western Newfoundland Brewing Company offers only alcoholic drinks — but not all of them are beer.

Their key lime-flavoured seltzer is made with processed corn sugar that is fermented.

"It's surprisingly delicious. It turned out far better, actually, than we expected," said Jim MacDonald, co-owner and president.

While the brewery also used to offer a honey-based seltzer, the production is on hold due to the product's high price, he said — but there are plans to bring it back.

"We're going to scale back our volume production on that and try to do something purely local with what honey is available, which is growing," said MacDonald.

For him, the production of beer alternatives is rooted in a desire to advance the local food industry.

"That's what this is all about, really, is stimulating local production, not having to import corn sugar and make seltzers from that," he said.

"We see opportunities in the market. And mostly for that, this province has a lack of food processing, a lack of agriculture, and we want to do everything we can to involve ourselves with those industries."

MacDonald believes the drink instantly became one of the brewery's biggest sellers because of consumers' thirst for variety in the market.

"People have a wide range of tastes. Some people are going to go for more robust beers and some people won't touch them. And it's nice to have that option in the market," he said.

"That goes for anything. If people want locally produced soft drinks, then it's a great direction to go."

Whether the offer of beer alternatives produced by microbreweries will continue to grow, he said, depends on the provincial consumer demand.

"People like to support locally made products. In a lot of North America, that is understood implicitly. People just naturally gravitate towards them," he said.

"Unfortunately, here we have this history of importing a lot of our food and so, it can be a bit of a tougher sell. But overall, historically, locally produced beverages and food go hand in hand."

Back in St. John's, Maloney is also hopeful for more innovations in the locally produced beverage sector.

"There's a relevancy there.… It's something new," he said.

"We put out new beers whenever we can but it's nice to do something completely different and kind of dip our toes in those waters."

