Local craft breweries to run coveted beer tent at Regatta

The Royal St. John's Regatta beer tent has always been as consistent as the boat races themselves, but after the Kinsmen pulled the plug on operating the tent for the first time in 37 years, many wondered if or when they would see another one take its place.

For those worried about the status of the coveted beer tent on the bank of Quidi Vidi Lake, the Royal St. John's Regatta Committee and the Newfoundland and Labrador Craft Brewers Association have come to an agreement — for this year at at least.

The Craft Brewers Association will take the reins on dishing out cold drinks for the 2019 races, meaning local craft breweries from across the province will have the opportunity to sling their suds for thousands of people on that first Wednesday in August.

"The proposal provided by the Newfoundland and Labrador Craft Brewers Association was a great fit for the needs of the Royal St. John's Regatta," said Chris Neary, president of the Royal St. John's Regatta Committee, Friday afternoon in a news release.

"We are excited to have representation from local breweries from across the island providing regatta spectators with an enhanced experience."

A portion of the money raised in the beer tent will be donated to support non-profit organizations in the community.

As of now, the agreement between the Regatta committee and the craft brewers association stands at one year, but there is an option to extend the deal to two extra years.

