Government hopes bigger tax breaks for N.L. alcohol industry will boost craft producers

The provincial government announced new tax breaks Monday for craft beverage producers in Newfoundland and Labrador, saying it's committed to making business easier for the growing industry.

Until now, there was no tax break for craft brewers or distillers for product sold at their own facilities. Now, they'll have a 50 per cent tax break up to a certain amount of litres sold.

For breweries, that number is 250,000 litres. They'll also see a small increase on the tax break on products sold at Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Commission stores.

"This reduction in commission rates is a critical and important first step," said Craig Flynn, co-owner of Yellow Belly Brewery. "We look forward to working together further on a comprehensive review of the craft brewing industry in the near future."

Peter Wilkins, cofounder of the Newfoundland Distillery Company, says new tax breaks will allow them to expand. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

Breweries, distilleries, cideries and cottage wineries previously had a 33.3 per cent tax break on products sold at NLC stores. Now they'll have a 40 per cent discount.

For breweries, that discount will be for the first 1 million litres, then reduce to 33.3 per cent for the next 250,000 litres, and decrease further after that.

Distilleries will get a 40 per cent break on the first 40,000 litres, and cideries will see it for the first 10,000 litres.

As a result of the tax breaks, at least one producer says his company will be expanding.

"The Newfoundland Distillery Company is pleased to announce that we will now be investing in new stills and equipment so that we can continue to grow and expand in the province and export to the rest of Canada and internationally," said Peter Wilkins, the company's co-founder.

Wilkins and his team are in the process of getting back to normal, after an explosion rocked their distillery and sent two employees to hospital earlier this month.

On Saturday, their shop and tasting room reopened. The back portion of the building is still under construction.

Other changes

The government also announced plans to permit "do-it-yourself" beer brewing and winemaking stores, which have popped up in other provinces.

At some places, customers can take classes on home-brewing and bring home their own batch at the end of the session.

"These businesses are common in other Canadian provinces, and will be subject to the same NLC oversight as other establishments that sell alcohol," a government release said.

The province will also do away with the $50 application fee for all-ages events that require a liquor licence.

