N.L. split on approval ratings for Liberal government, CRA poll suggests

People in Newfoundland and Labrador are more or less divided on the performance of the Dwight Ball Liberal government, if the latest polling results from the Corporate Research Associates are any indication.

Disapproval ratings for the Liberal government are lower than 50 per cent for the first time since 2016, according to CRA's latest polling results.

The number of people polled in February by the CRA who responded as either mostly or completely dissatisfied are at 32 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively. That's down from 34 per cent and 17 per cent in November 2018.

Premier Dwight Ball's approval is up to 38 per cent of decided voters polled, compared to 32 per cent; Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie's approval rating is mostly steady at 31 per cent.

During the time that the poll was taken, Gerry Rogers was the leader of the NDP. Earlier this week, Allison Coffin was acclaimed as the new party leader.

The approval rating for Rogers was at 12 per cent, down from 17.

CRA said 45 per cent of decided voters said they would elect a Liberal government if a provincial election were held today, while 38 per cent said they would go with the Tories and 16 per cent said they would vote NDP.

But 28 per cent of the people polled remain undecided, while four per cent support none of the parties, and two per cent refused to say who they would cast a ballot for.

CRA's poll of 800 adults was conducted via telephone from Jan. 31 to Feb. 24 and are accurate within plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 95 out of 100 times.

