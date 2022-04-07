N.L. budget expected to find balance between debt and needs: minister

Finance Minister and Deputy Premier Siobhan Coady will deliver Newfoundland and Labrador's 2022-2023 budget at 2 p.m. NT Thursday. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is set to deliver a budget Thursday, after projecting a $595-million deficit and a $16.7-billion net debt for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Finance Minister Siobhan Coady told reporters earlier this week the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year seeks to strike a balance between priorities like health care and the rising cost of living, and the province's staggering debt.

The budget speech is scheduled for 2 p.m. NT.

Coady warned that residents should not expect soaring revenues from skyrocketing oil prices driven by the ongoing war in Ukraine and international vows to stop using Russian oil and gas.

Though prices are high, she said, production is down and is expected to drop even lower next year. The budget comes a day after the federal environment minister approved a massive new oilfield project off the coast of St. John's.

Equinor says its Bay du Nord development will produce at least 300 million barrels of oil and put about $3.5 billion into provincial coffers over the project's lifespan.