N.L. budget expected to find balance between debt and needs: minister
Budget will drop at 2 p.m. NT
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is set to deliver a budget Thursday, after projecting a $595-million deficit and a $16.7-billion net debt for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Finance Minister Siobhan Coady told reporters earlier this week the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year seeks to strike a balance between priorities like health care and the rising cost of living, and the province's staggering debt.
- CBC News will carry the budget speech live online at 2 p.m. NT, and have full cover online, during CBC Radio's On The Go from 4 p.m. NT, and throughout Here & Now at 6 p.m. NT on CBC Television and CBC Gem.
Coady warned that residents should not expect soaring revenues from skyrocketing oil prices driven by the ongoing war in Ukraine and international vows to stop using Russian oil and gas.
Though prices are high, she said, production is down and is expected to drop even lower next year. The budget comes a day after the federal environment minister approved a massive new oilfield project off the coast of St. John's.
Equinor says its Bay du Nord development will produce at least 300 million barrels of oil and put about $3.5 billion into provincial coffers over the project's lifespan.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?