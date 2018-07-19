Emergency crews find woman dead in St. John's home

Police in St. John's are trying to determine what killed a woman found dead in a home where fire crews had been called Thursday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the woman was found dead inside the Cowperthwaite Court home when emergency responders arrived the scene, near the west end of Elizabeth Avenue.

She was the only person in the house at the time, said police, and her cause of death is unknown.

Neigbour Geoff Dwyer said the woman who died was "an old lady, sweet lady." (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Const. Geoff Higdon said while emergency crews responded to a report of a house fire, little fire damage was evident.

He told CBC News there may have been a "small fire" which "seems to be isolated to one area of the home."

He added that "smoke may have been a contributing factor" in the woman's death.

Geoff Dwyer, who lives two doors down from the woman's home, said an alarm woke him up just before 11 a.m., and that his mother-in-law called the fire department.

Const. Geoff Higdon has confirmed that one woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a residential fire. <a href="https://t.co/32OqSqv1QM">pic.twitter.com/32OqSqv1QM</a> —@McGillivrayKate

"Shows you that anything can happen in the blink of an eye," he said.

While Dwyer said he thought he could smell a gas-like odour in his home, police at the scene said there was no indication of a gas leak.

Emergency crews hung tarps on the railing of the house's back deck. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Dwyer said the woman was older and that she was a "sweet lady."

The RNC's major crimes unit is involved in the investigation.

