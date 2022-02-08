These pint-sized athletes at Cowan Heights Elementary are flaunting their Olympic spirit

A school full of students can't physically unite under the existing COVID-19 protocols but, according to school-based reading specialist Kim Phillips, Cowan Heights Elementary was able to come together and get into the spirit of the games with the help of a crafty Olympic torch.

Phillips and physical education teacher Meagan Careen organized their own two-week Olympics, complete with a virtually streamed torch relay on Monday.

Gain the Kindergarten perspective on the Olympics and spy the special guests who took part in the opening ceremonies in the video above.