No new cases of COVID-19 on Labour Day in N.L.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Labour Day.

The province continues to have two active cases, including the most recent case which was recorded Saturday.

Both of those cases are women in the Eastern Health region and are related to international travel.

Contact tracing has been completed by public health officials for each case, with the risk to the general public considered low.

The province's caseload remains at 270. In total, 265 people have recovered from the virus, and there have been three deaths.

To date, 33,483 people have been tested for the virus across the province — an extra 157 in the last 24 hours.

