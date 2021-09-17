Mandatory masks for N.L. coming back at midnight tonight

Masks will once again be mandatory in indoor public spaces and schools in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer, made the announcement at a unscheduled COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon.

"Masking will not be forever.… This is a small action that we can all take to give us that extra layer of protection to keep our schools, communities and province safer and open until we can get our vaccination rates higher," said Fitzgerald.

"I know this is not where any of us wanted to be today."

As of 12:01 a.m., masks will be mandatory in dozens of places, including:

Public transit: taxis, car services, buses, public areas of ferries.

Businesses, malls, community markets.

Common areas of offices that are accessible to the public.

Places of worship and funeral homes.

Cinemas, performing arts centres and other venues.

Rental rooms or venues used to host gatherings.

Sports-related clubhouses, arenas and fitness centres.

Bingo halls, lounges, restaurants.

Post-secondary institutions.

Schools and mask rules

In K-12 schools, masks will be required on school buses and common areas of schools

Students in grades 4 to 12 will be required to wear masks at all times and that also applies to all staff.

The mask mandate was dropped about five weeks ago, on Aug. 10. It had been in place since Aug. 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, Friday's briefing also outlined how vaccine passports will work in the province after several days of confusion. Earlier Friday, Premier Andrew Furey tweeted, "With our current COVID-19 situation, we will make vaccine passports mandatory for non-essential, recreational activities."

That's different from what Health Minister John Haggie said just two days before, when he essentially said it would be up to businesses if they wanted to use it.

More to come.