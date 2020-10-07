No new COVID-19 cases in N.L., as workers returning from 3 job sites told to self-isolate and get tested

Newfoundland and Labrador's Health Department is urging people who have returned to the province from three job sites — two in Alberta and one in Nunavut — to call 811 to arrange a COVID-19 test and isolate themselves from other members of their households.

The government issued three media releases about the outbreaks within a two-hour period on Wednesday.

The three sites where an outbreak of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Public Health Agency of Canada are:

Hope Bay gold mine, Nunavut.

Methanex methanol plant, Medicine Hat, Alta.

Syncrude Canada's Aurora mine site, 75 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

People returning from any of those sites must complete the full 14-day self-isolation period. While Newfoundland and Labrador has relaxed rules for rotational workers from outside the Atlantic Canada provinces — specifically, workers can now get a COVID-19 test on Day 5 after returning to the province — those less-strict regulations do not apply to workers returning from one of the three above-mentioned locations.

Meanwhile, there are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in the province Wednesday, leaving the province's total caseload at 277. There are four active cases, with 269 recoveries and four deaths related to the virus. To date, 45,170 people in the province have been tested, including 432 since Tuesday's update.

