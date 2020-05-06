N.L. still planning to relax some public health measures in 5 days
May 11 is target date to ease some of regulations
Ahead of today's briefing by provincial government and health officials about COVID-19, the tentative plan to ease some public health measures in five days is still a go.
Newfoundland and Labrador has recorded four consecutive days of zero new cases of the virus that causes the disease. Whether that becomes five days in a row will be known at today's briefing at 2 p.m. NT.
The number of active cases, as of Tuesday afternoon, is 15. The total number of cases remains at 259, with 241 people having recovered from the virus. There have been three deaths related to COVID-19. To date, 9,139 people have been tested.
However, there are other factors at play. Dozens of staff at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's are in self-isolation after coming into contact with a COVID-19-positive patient over the weekend.
The exact number of employees is not clear: Eastern Health told CBC news about 85 workers had been affected, while Premier Dwight Ball said it was more than 90, and the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, the union that represents those health-care workers, said it was 99.
Also not clear is the number of people who have received their test results.
"It is an evolving situation, but we're very pleased to be able to say that so far the tests are coming back negative for those that were impacted," Ball said Tuesday.
Another development on the virus and its effect on the province, MHAs passed a bill on Tuesday giving sweeping powers to law enforcement to enforce travel restrictions and other measures the government has invoked, citing a public health state of emergency.
