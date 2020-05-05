4th straight day without a new case of COVID-19 in N.L.

Eastern Health have told the potentially affected staff to monitor their symptoms and self-isolate for 14 days. Swabbing has begun according to normal protocol, says the health authority. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

For the fourth straight day Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cases remains at 259, with 241 people having recovered from the virus.

As of Tuesday 9,139 people have been tested — 204 since Monday's update.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said that while another day of no new cases is a promising step for Newfoundland and Labrador, the province will be closely watching for any potential fallout in the next two weeks since it allowed two households to join bubbles last Thursday.

"I cannot stress to you enough that strictly following the orders at every alert level moving forward will be critical to our success," Fitzgerald said.

"The public health measures that we have so diligently practised are now embedded in our daily routines and must continue for the duration of this pandemic."

Meanwhile, some staff at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's are in self-isolation after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive patient over the weekend. On Monday Eastern Health told CBC news about 85 workers had been affected. On Tuesday Premier Dwight Ball said it was more than 90, while the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, the union that represents those health-care workers, said it was 99.

"It is an evolving situation, but we're very pleased to be able to say that so far the tests are coming back negative for those that were impacted," said Ball.

Alert Level 4

As May 11 approaches, when the province plans to allow some businesses to reopen, Fitzgerald said she met with the business community Tuesday morning to help lay the foundation for living and working with COVID-19.

Fitzgerald said a balance has to be struck between the benefits of public health measures and negative consequences outside the scope of the virus's effects.

"As we navigate the next level, I hope you find peace and comfort in knowing how far we have already come thanks to our collective efforts, support and determination," she said. "Tough times never last, but strong and resilient people do."

While there were no recorded new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday, CBC News confirmed just hours after the daily briefing that 85 employees at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's are self-isolating after being identified as contacts of a patient who has tested positive for the virus.

While the number of potential contacts is high, at 85, the details of the patient's test results raise questions, too.

The patient, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, was admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Health Sciences Centre. After the patient's condition improved, they tested negative for the virus, twice.

They were then moved to another ward at the hospital. There, the patient's condition deteriorated. They were tested again and the results came back positive.

The province's total caseload remains at 259, and as of Monday's daily provincial update, 233 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 8,935 people tested — 102 between Sunday's and Monday's updates.

