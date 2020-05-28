1st new N.L. case of COVID-19 in 20 days linked to travel

There is one new case of COVID-19 in the province — ending the province's 20-day streak of zero new cases.

The one new confirmed case is a man Eastern Health region between 40 and 49 years old.

The Department of Health later told CBC News the case is related to travel.

Contact tracing by public health officials is underway. Everyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine, according to the provincial government.

The province's case total is 261. The number of recovered cases is 255. There are three active cases, with one person in the hospital. There have been three deaths from the virus.

According to the latest statistics provided by the provincial government, 11,755 of people have been tested — 138 since yesterday's update.

The latest COVID-19 figures were released via email. The live briefings that had taken place every weekday for the last two months are now scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week.

