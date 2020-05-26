You can now stop in a St. John's park, as city lifts 'walk-through' only rule
Picnic areas, playgrounds, and skate parks still remain closed, but the Loop at Bannerman Park is open, with a maximum capacity of 15 people.
The Loop at Bannerman Park is open, with limit of 15 people
People in St. John's can now stop and sit in a park — or parts of it, at least.
The city is lifting is "walk-through only" rule that was put in place in municipal parks due to COVID-19.
"Passive open spaces" can now be used, according to a media release issued by the city on Tuesday.
The Loop in Bannerman Park is now open, too, with a limit of 15 people to prevent overcrowding.
Picnic areas, playgrounds, swimming pools and skate parks are still closed. So, too, is the duck pond at Bowring Park. Team sports, and other activities where there is contact with another person or people, are also not allowed.
City-owned tennis courts will be ready to play on by Friday.
Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.