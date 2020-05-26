You can now stop in a St. John's park, as city lifts 'walk-through' only rule

People in St. John's can now stop and sit in a park — or parts of it, at least.

The city is lifting is "walk-through only" rule that was put in place in municipal parks due to COVID-19.

"Passive open spaces" can now be used, according to a media release issued by the city on Tuesday.

The Loop in Bannerman Park is now open, too, with a limit of 15 people to prevent overcrowding.

Picnic areas, playgrounds, swimming pools and skate parks are still closed. So, too, is the duck pond at Bowring Park. Team sports, and other activities where there is contact with another person or people, are also not allowed.

City-owned tennis courts will be ready to play on by Friday.