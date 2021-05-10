N.L. reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, as well as presumptive case in west coast school

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while adding it is investigating a presumptive positive case connected with a school on the island's west coast.

Two of the three confirmed cases, both involving men in their 50s — one in eastern Newfoundland and the other in western Newfoundland — are related to travel. The third — a woman between 20 and 39 in the Western Health region — is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Public health said the preumptive positive case involves Belanger Memorial School in Doyles, in the Codroy Valley.

"Families that have been impacted have been notified. All close contacts have been directed to self-isolate and testing is being arranged," the Department of Health and Community Services said in a statement.

"There is no evidence of widespread community transmission in the area at this time."

The department said the school had been following public health guidelines, which include keeping students separated by what are called cohorts during the day.

Three more people have recovered from COVID-19, leaving the number of active cases steady at 67.

As of Monday's report, 136,298 people have now been tested for COVID-19, an increase of 201 since Sunday.