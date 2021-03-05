Watch here: COVID-19 update scheduled for 2 p.m. NT

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will lead the latest COVID-19 at 2 p.m. NT today — just hours after Health Canada approved the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

The planned vaccination plan for Newfoundland and Labrador already ramped up eariier week, with Fitzgerald's announcement Wednesday that the province will extend the time first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to four months.

As for the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, it's widely seen as one of the easiest to administer because it requires only one dose and can be stored for long periods of time at regular refrigerator temperatures.

It's the fourth vaccine to be approved in Canada.

Friday marks three weeks since Fitzgerald declared Alert Level 5. While other parts of the province moved to Alert Level 4 on Friday, Feb. 26, the Avalon remains in the strictest level.

Fitzgerald had said she will provide an update on possibly moving out of that on March 12.

As of the latest numbers available Thursday, the province had 121 active cases and eight people are in hospital.

One week ago, there were 287 active cases.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador