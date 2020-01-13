5 new cases of COVID-19 in N.L., including worker at Trepassey health clinic

There are five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, pushing the province to more than a thousand total cases since last March.

Of the cases, four are in the Eastern Health region. All of the new cases in the Eastern Health region are either close contacts of previous cases or travel-related.

There is a new positive case in the Western Health region, and it's related to international travel.

There have been 33 new recoveries. The total number of active cases is now 121, while the total number of cases in the province in the past year is now 1,002.

There are eight people in hospital. Of these patients, two are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8996 that departed Halifax and arrived in St. John's on Thursday, Feb. 25 should call 811 to arrange to get a COVID-19 test.

Positive case closes Trepassey Community Health Clinic

One of the new cases announced on Thursday in the Eastern Health region is a health-care worker at the Trepassey Community Health Clinic. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The clinic is closed for the day, following a positive test for the virus, according to a media release from Eastern Health.

Since testing positive, the person has been isolating themselves at home.

Patients who have appointments at the clinic will be rebooked and anyone who requires immediate care should call either the Ferryland Health and Community Service Clinic at 709-432-2930 or the St. Mary's Health Centre at 709-525-2980.

Anyone who has one symtpom of COVID-19 can complete the online self-assessment tool at www.811healthline.ca to arrange testing.

