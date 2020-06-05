N.L. enters last weekend of Alert Level 4 on 8-day streak with no new cases of COVID-19

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the province could move through Alert Level 3 faster than the government's original 28-day plan. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking eight straight days without a new case as the province looks ahead to Monday and the move to Alert Level 3 of its reopening strategy.

The provincial numbers haven't changed since Thursday's update. The total caseload stands at 261 with 256 people having recovered. There are two active cases, with one person in the hospital, and there have been three deaths.

As of Friday's update, 12,953 people have been tested for the virus — 133 in the last day.

The province is now only a weekend away from moving to its next reopening phase. On Friday Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the public did well to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Alert Level 4.

"I am confident that with the same dedication and diligence we will do just as well in Alert Level 3. If all goes well, we may be able to move from this alert level a little faster than 28 days," she said.

"While we know COVID-19 will be with us for some time I think by now we have discovered we can move on with our lives with the ones that we love, doing the things we enjoy, as long as we do it safely."

Watch the full June 5 update:

Visitation rules

On Friday Health Minister John Haggie said changes to visitation for long-term care and acute care will be rolled out by the province's health authorities over the next week.

"It will be done in a phased way so that people on the individual units will have a clear idea," Haggie said.

"Some units may be able to designate a visiting room for families to meet with their loved one. Others, it may have to be done at the bedside with regard to physical distancing."

Haggie also said there will be an increase in the planned activity through the regional health authorities. He said the health authorities are already doing 50 per cent more procedures than what was being completed during the baseline COVID-19 period.

Routine blood work will also be phased in, beginning with blood work for chronic diseases, such as cancer, and later will move to general blood work.

Alert Level 3

Fitzgerald touched on some of the changes that may come into effect on Monday.

On Monday, outdoor "distance gatherings" of up to 20 people are permitted, including backyard gatherings with friends for those who are not symptomatic, said Fitzgerald.

"All attendees not in the same bubble should be at least six feet apart. That's front to back, side to side."

Fitzgerald said the physical space of the gathering must be able to accommodate everyone with two arm's-lengths away from other people.

Providing and sharing food is not recommended. People must practise proper cough and sneeze etiquette and hand hygiene.

Travel to cabins, vacation homes, campgrounds, hotels and parks will be permitted, but Fitzgerald said non-essential travel outside of the province is not recommended at this time.

Premier Dwight Ball says more Service NL services will resume Wednesday. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Outdoor sports will be permitted for groups of up to 20, including coaches and athletes, with restrictions in place.

When asked Friday how sports leagues can prepare for the upcoming season, Fitzgerald said guidance from the provincial government is still being developed.

Buses can allow 19 passengers at one time, and other public transportation vehicles, such as vans, can operate at 50 per cent capacity.

"Level 3 on Monday is going to bring some significant changes to life in general, and a lot nearer to what will become our new way of living with COVID-19," said Haggie.

Public service

Premier Dwight Ball said Service NL will resume some services that have not been available since the start of the pandemic. Ball said those services will begin on Wednesday.

Ball said that includes the opening 11 full-time government service centres, such as the department of motor vehicles for written testing and practical driver examines and photos for licences and ID cards. Ball said it will be by appointment only.

