Some public sector employees will be returning to work on Monday, as Newfoundland and Labrador moves to a new phase of its reopening plan. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday.

The total virus caseload remains 261. One person is in hospital. As of Thursday's update, 256 people have recovered, with three deaths, leaving two active cases.

Monday will see a loosening of several public health regulations. Some businesses, like salons, will be permitted to open, and some summer camps will be allowed to operate on a limited capacity.

Travel throughout the province can be broadened, as the province has lifted its recommendation to limit travel to essential purposes only.

Also on Monday, the provincial government will begin gradually increasing the number of public service employees in workplaces to coincide with moving to Alert Level 3.

The provincial government made the announcement via press release on a day when Premier Dwight Ball, Health Minister John Haggie and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald are not available to answer questions from the media, as they are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In the release, the provincial government said employees who have been deemed able to return to the workplace will be contacted by their supervisor, and training materials have been prepared to assist returning employees to "ensure a safe transition," as well as to highlight hygiene and physical-distancing protocols.

"Any employee who is not contacted should continue in their current work arrangement unless advised otherwise," reads the news release.

"Changes to program or service delivery associated with this transition, or the easing of public health restrictions, will be issued as they occur. However, online and telephone access to services by the general public is still preferred with urgent in-person matters by appointment only."

