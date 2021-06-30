Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·Coming Up

Watch here: COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. NT

Newfoundland and Labrador is reopening its borders Thursday to fully vaccinated travellers, who won't need to self-isolate.
CBC News ·
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will be providing an update on Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 situation later today. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Today's COVID-19 update in Newfoundland and Labrador will the last regular scheduled weekly briefing, as the provincial government is switching to one every two weeks. 

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Premier Andrew Furey and Health Minister John Haggie will be available to reporters starting at 1:30 p.m. NT. 

The briefing comes on the eve of Newfoundland and Labrador reopening its borders to fully vaccinated travellers, who won't need to self-isolate, ending a controversial 15-month travel ban that limited incoming visitors, apart from essential workers and those who obtained exemptions in advance. 

A mandatory travel form for anyone visiting Newfoundland and Labrador is now available online, and allows people to upload their proof of vaccination. The form should be submitted within 72 hours before arrival, according to the provincial government. 

As of the latest figures available Tuesday, the province had five active cases.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now