Watch here: COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. NT

Today's COVID-19 update in Newfoundland and Labrador will the last regular scheduled weekly briefing, as the provincial government is switching to one every two weeks.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Premier Andrew Furey and Health Minister John Haggie will be available to reporters starting at 1:30 p.m. NT.

The briefing comes on the eve of Newfoundland and Labrador reopening its borders to fully vaccinated travellers, who won't need to self-isolate, ending a controversial 15-month travel ban that limited incoming visitors, apart from essential workers and those who obtained exemptions in advance.

A mandatory travel form for anyone visiting Newfoundland and Labrador is now available online, and allows people to upload their proof of vaccination. The form should be submitted within 72 hours before arrival, according to the provincial government.

As of the latest figures available Tuesday, the province had five active cases.

