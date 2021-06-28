N.L. records single new case of COVID-19

St. John's International Airport will soon likely see more travellers when N.L.'s borders reopen this week. (Submitted by Gina Walsh)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, the first time in six days that the province recorded a new infection.

The new case is related to travel with Canada, the Department of Health and Community Services said.

The case is a female in the Eastern health region and is under the age of 20.

In a statement Monday, the province said there were no new cases over the weekend. The province has stopped issuing updates on the weekends.

There have been two new recoveries since Friday. One person is in hospital.

There are six active cases in the province.

On July 1, Newfoundland and Labrador will open its borders to travellers who are fully vaccinated, without a need to self-isolate, ending a controversial 15-month travel ban that limited incoming visitors, apart from those who obtained exemptions in advance.

A mandatory travel form for anyone visiting Newfoundland and Labrador is now available online, and allows people to upload their proof of vaccination. The form should be submitted up to 72 hours before arrival, according to the provincial government.

"People who are currently in self-isolation can complete the new form and upload their record to be able to leave isolation as of July 1. If you travelled from within the Atlantic [provinces], you will need to complete the travel form but are not required to provide vaccination status," reads the media release.

You can download the form here.

