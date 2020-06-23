COVID-19 shutout streak continues, as province details what can open in Level 2

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador released updated guidelines on Tuesday ahead of the move into Alert Level 2, which is scheduled for Thursday. (Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

For the 26th day in a row, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The provincial government announced the continuation of the virus shutout streak with a news release on Tuesday afternoon.

The total number of cases remains at 261, with zero active cases in the province.

Also on Tuesday, the province released new guidelines for retailers, restaurants and bars, two days ahead of the move to Alert Level 2 of the phased reopening plan.

The province's long-awaited guidelines lay out more detail about precisely how many businesses will be able to function in a "new normal" that is expected to last, effectively, until COVID-19 can be controlled with a vaccine.

Many restaurants and some bars have already opened, but at reduced capacity and on the condition that bars must serve food. Capacity remains set at 50 per cent of maximum.

The new guidelines still prohibit buffets and other self-serve options.

Spaces for larger gatherings — including dance floors and karaoke areas — also remain prohibited.

The government calls for "reasonable" table sizes, suggesting a maximum of six people at any table.

Video lottery terminals (VLTs) will be permitted as of Thursday, but must be spaced to ensure physical distancing and must also be disinfected after each use. Hand sanitizer must be available for players at each machine.

Check-out counters, kitchens and washrooms should allow for a minimum of two metres for physical distancing, for both staff and customers alike.

"Where environments make it challenging to implement physical distancing, employers need to consider what measures to put in place to protect employees, such as the use of non-medical (cloth) masks or face shields," the guidelines say.

The guidelines also spell out what business owners need to do for mechanical ventilation of their properties.

Product samples curbed

Video lottery terminals are permitted to be used in Alert Level 2, but must be spaced out and sanitized after each use. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

For retail outlets, outside of grocery stores, product sampling and testing is prohibited. Toy stores are permitted to open, but have been told to avoid displays that customers can touch.

Bulk dry goods and food products are permitted to be bagged by customers, but self-service of prepared and perishable food items is prohibited.

For second-hand stores, employees handling donations should wear gloves and wash their hands after handling. Items to be picked up for donation should be left outside so there is no contact.

Picking up large donations — like furniture — might be a challenge, and will be left as "a business decision" for each group. If employees need to enter a home, they should respect physical distancing guidelines, and also wear gloves and a non-medical mask.

For a full list of updated guidelines for businesses and retail visit the Newfoundland and Labrador government's COVID-19 website.

