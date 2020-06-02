All Eastern Health admissions to be tested, as N.L. reports no new cases of COVID-19

As Newfoundland and Labrador marked its fifth straight day without a new case of COVID-19, the province's largest health authority announced it will begin testing all hospital admissions for the virus that causes the disease.

In a news release on Tuesday afternoon, Eastern Health said the policy will include scheduled appointments that require an aerosol-generating medical procedures, including upper endoscopy or bronchoscopy.

The health authority said testing will be implemented over the next several days, and people with planned admissions or outpatient appointments for aerosol-generating medical procedures will be contacted up to three days in advance to have a swab test beforehand.

For unplanned hospital visits — such as a patient in the emergency room — the test will be done if the patient needs to be admitted to the hospital, says Eastern Health.

"These measures are being implemented, along with existing precautions, to protect all patients, clients and staff in our facilities. This information is also important to help plan for the long-term health of the broader population," the news release reads.

The total caseload for the province is 261. Of those, 256 people have recovered, with three deaths, leaving two active cases. One person is in hospital due to the virus.

A total of 12,433 people have been tested — an increase of 180 since Monday's update.

To date, there have been 243 cases in Eastern Health, eight in Central Health, six in Labrador-Grenfell Health, and four in Western Health.

Tuesday's figures were released via press release, as the in-person briefings with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Premier Dwight Ball and Health Minister John Haggie take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.