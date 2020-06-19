No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. for 22nd straight day

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador as of Friday, and more public servants will return to their regular workspace next week.

The number of active cases also remains zero, after the last active case was reported recovered on Thursday.

Since Thursday, 251 more people have been tested for the virus, bringing the total to 15,573 since the pandemic hit the province in March.

Friday marks 22 consecutive days of no new cases for the province.

The last positive test came May 28, for a person who had recently returned to Newfoundland and Labrador from work. Their infection was contained and did not spread.

It was March 14 that the first case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador was recorded.

More businesses will be able to open their doors next Thursday, when the province moves to Alert Level 2, as long as there is no surge in cases of the highly infectious virus.

Return to office for more public sector employees

The provincial government said as of next Thursday, more employees will be returning to their regular work space.

Employees will be contacted by their supervisor to discuss the transition and make plans for their return to work, according to a media release issued Friday afternoon.

The province said health and safety guidelines are in place to ensure employees have a safe workplace and the public have safe access to programs and services. Online and telephone access to services is still preferred, however, with urgent, in-person matters being by appointment only.

While some owners say they will reopen that date, others say they need more time to adopt safety and cleaning measures.

The government's full set of guidelines for Level 2 can be found here.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador