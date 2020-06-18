There are now zero active cases of COVID-19 in N.L.

Newfoundland and Labrador has now joined a small club of regions around the world that are free of any known cases of COVID-19.

The province posted its 21st consecutive day without a new case on Thursday, and the last remaining active case was deemed to be recovered.

It's the first time since March 14 that the province has not been dealing with at least one case of COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador joins Prince Edward Island as the only Canadian province without any cases right now. The Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut — which has not had a single recorded case — are also free of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, Newfoundland and Labrador has seen 261 total cases, with three deaths and 258 people recovered.

The outlook was much different in March, when the province experienced what was at the time the biggest single outbreak in Canada, related to a pair of funeral services hosted at Caul's Funeral Home in St. John's. What became known as "the Caul's cluster" would go on to infect 167 people — 64 per cent of the total cases in the province.

The funeral would lead to the first COVID-19 death in Newfoundland and Labrador. Larry Walsh, a 78-year-old retired police officer, caught the virus from a funeral wake for a family friend.

On April 1, a Conception Bay South man named Doug Taylor called paramedics to come take his wife, Debbie, to the hospital. Both had tested positive for COVID-19 after falling ill in mid-March.

Little did Taylor know at the time, it would be the last time he'd see his wife. She died five days later.

Taylor still doesn't know how he and his wife contracted the virus that causes COVID-19.

Fortunes began to change as April dragged on. Active cases dropped off as extensive contact tracing on the funeral home cluster was completed. Before the current 21-day stretch, the province went 20 days in May without an active case.

The last positive test came May 28, for a person who had recently returned to Newfoundland and Labrador from work. Their infection was contained and did not spread.

In total, 15,322 people have been tested.

