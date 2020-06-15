N.L. down to 1 case of COVID-19 as province marks 18 days with no increase

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says Newfoundland and Labrador could move to Alert Level 2 as early as next week. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador )

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a full week after moving to Alert Level 3 of its phased reopening plan.

The province's total caseload stands at 261, with one new recovery reported Monday, bringing that number to 257 and, with three deaths due to the virus, leaving one active case. As of Monday's update 14,717 people have been tested for the virus — 125 since Sunday's update.

With more businesses and services reopening under Level 3, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald asked Monday that people be respectful of staff and other patrons.

"I applaud the work of businesses who have taken every precaution necessary to reopen to the public, just as I applaud the support and co-operation of the public for following the measures in place."

Premier Dwight Ball said Monday just over 6,300 exemptions to the provincial ban on non-essential visitors have been granted since it was put in place May 4.

"We know many families are looking for reconnecting and easing those restrictions, but I want to make sure that people, before they travel, will go to the COVID website, make sure they follow the travel guidelines that are in place," Ball said.

Streamlined reopening

Fitzgerald said she'll announce June 24 if the province will move to Alert Level 2 sooner than the original 28-day period, adding officials met Monday morning to continue to develop guidelines for businesses waiting to open under Level 2.

"It's about us engaging to let people know what the expectations are with regard to physical distancing and things like that. But when it comes to how to make that work, obviously different industries … they know how their industries work and how they can make that happen," she said.

"So we'll be looking for some feedback from them as well."

Asked Monday what Alert Level 1 might look like, Fitzgerald said it's about finding a way to live with COVID-19 without a vaccine.

"We can't really leave Alert Level 1 until we get a vaccine and there's good uptake of that vaccine by the general public," she said.

"I think we will still see many of the public health measures still in place.… All of those things will still be going on, we will still be recommending that. We know that, especially, physical distancing is the one big thing that has really helped in delaying the spread of this virus."

It's been a week since Newfoundland and Labrador eased down a stage, to Level 3. Many businesses were allowed to reopen, as public health measures were loosened, including thrift stores, physiotherapy clinics and hair salons. Other shops and stores continued to reopen their doors as the week progressed.

On the non-retail side of things, both provincial and private campgrounds welcomed those who love the great outdoors. Only day use is permitted, with overnight camping limited to RVs or cabins with their own water supply and washrooms. Overnight tenting will be allowed in Alert Level 2.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador