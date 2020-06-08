N.L. COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. NT, as 1st week in Alert Level 3 winds down

Newfoundland and Labrador is nearing the end of its first week in Alert Level 3, with Friday's in-person briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. NT for the latest number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, the province has recorded no new cases for 14 consecutive days. The province's caseload is 261. In total, 256 people have recovered and there have been three deaths. There are two active cases, with one person in hospital due to the virus.

Throughout the week, an idea that had seemed to gain traction cooled almost just as fast. Premiers aren't ready to commit to a start date for an Atlantic Canada bubble, which would allow people to travel freely among the four Atlantic provinces without a 14-day self-isolation.

"Now is not the time for us," Ball said outside the House of Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

Ball also says the provinces need to examine the impact bubbling will have on their travel bans.

While the premier says there's "great co-operation" among the Atlantic provinces, he also says people here have close ties with other provinces, as well.

"We have a lot of family, we have a lot of friends that live in places like Alberta. And the No. 1 destination for Canadians traveling to Newfoundland and Labrador would be from Ontario," said Ball.

