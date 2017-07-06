No new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday as St. John's announces summer day camp details

With no new cases Wednesday, it has been 13 days since Newfoundland and Labrador has had a new case of COVID-19, and more parts of daily life familiar from before the pandemic are beginning to resume.

There are further signs that aspects of life are returning to a pre-virus time, albeit with major differences compared with how things previously operated.

The total number of cases in the province remains 261, with 256 people having recovered and three deaths. There are two active cases. One person is in hospital due to the virus.

As of Wednesday's update, 13,870 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 115 in the past day.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the province is in a place to resume living "in a way that feels more normal than it has in months."

"As businesses and activities reopen this week, I'm once again filled with relief and encouragement as we further transition into a more normal way of life while living with COVID-19," said Fitzgerald.

"This is indeed a positive step forward and means we can enjoy more summer activities and gatherings with family and friends, but in a modified way, as long as we can do so safely."

Additional services are also available through ServiceNL, starting today. Eleven facilities across the province have reopened to allow in-person driving tests, written exams and licence photos. Appointments must be made for any of these services.

The province says it is the first step in phasing in services not available during the pandemic.

But as businesses and other services open while health facilities are still ramping up medical appointments and procedures, Premier Dwight Ball says politics isn't interfering with public health rules.

"We're not here to influence a decision. We base it on the advice of our public health officials. That's the position that we took from Day 1," Ball said.

"I know a lot of the decisions would be extremely difficult and I understand the frustration.… We're not here to say, 'This particular service should be available and the other one not' — that is not the type of influence that we put on our public health officials, and we won't."

Fitzgerald said the decisions on what to resume and how at health facilities are based on the best available evidence, with regional health authorities opening as they see fit

"There are other considerations for the regional health authorities than just strict public health considerations. There's things like PPE [personal protective equipment] and staffing considerations and other things," she said.

Earlier Wednesday, the City of St. John's announced registration for summer day camps will begin Thursday. Camps will operate at eight different locations, and will be restricted to 15 to 20 children.

Another major change compared with previous years: everyone — including staff, children, parents/guardians, delivery persons and guest speakers — must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, travel history, and contact with people who may have COVID-19 before each time they enter the day camp premises.

In a press release Wednesday, the city said day-camp participants should be toilet-trained and able to feed themselves.

