N.L.'s streak of no new COVID-19 cases reaches 42 days

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the provincial government's update Thursday, as the promised regulations around bars become official.

The total caseload remains at 261, with 258 people having recovered from the virus. Three people have died.

In total, 19,786 people people have been tested. That's an increase of 311 in the last 24 hours.

Thursday's numbers were distributed via email, as the in-person briefings are now Wednesdays only.

That email also stated the rules surrounding bar operations have been changed, as Health Minister John Haggie advised during Wednesday's briefing. Guidelines that were previously suggestions are now regulations, and as such are enforceable with punishments from the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, such as losing liquor licences.

The rules now mandate that bars can only operate at a maximum of half capacity, as long as physical distancing can be maintained "at all times." Dance floors may not be used for dancing, although bars may use them as seating areas as long as tables can be distanced at a minimum of two metres.

"It is the responsibility of businesses with a licence to ensure compliance with this order," the email stated.

That announcement came after pictures of several bars on George Street over the weekend appeared packed with people. There are now four active complaints with Service NL regarding the gatherings.

Also on Wednesday, the government announced further easing of restrictions for long-term care homes in the province.

Each resident can now expand their visitors to up to six people for their bubble, as opposed to the current limit of one.

Thursday marks the 42nd consecutive day without a new known case of COVID-19 in the province.