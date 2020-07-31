No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. for 5th straight day

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Friday, marking the fifth consecutive day without a new case.

There are four active cases. The total caseload for Newfoundland and Labrador is 266. In total, 259 people have recovered, and three people have died after contracting the virus.

In total, 24,926 people have been tested for the virus, including 254 since Thursday.

Friday's information was distributed via media release. The next scheduled live update by government and health officials is next Wednesday. Premier Dwight Ball won't be at the table, as he has been since March, however, with a new leader of the Liberal Party being named Monday.

