N.L. has no new cases of COVID-19, as active cases remain at 4

The province's tally of COVID-19 cases has stayed the same — with no new known cases of the virus on Tuesday.

There are four active cases for Newfoundland and Labrador. The total caseload is 266. A total of 259 people have recovered. Three people have died from the virus.

In total, 24,185 people have been tested. That's an extra 346 in the last day.

All of the province's four active cases are below the age of 39.

Three of those cases are in central Newfoundland, with all three being closely related to each other and stemming from a man in his 20s returning home from Ontario. The other case was a woman in the Eastern Health region who travelled back to the province from Southeast Asia.

Travellers who were aboard her flight, Air Canada Flight 8006 from Toronto to St. John's on July 16, have been asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and call 811 if they need a test.

