N.L. records 1 new case of COVID-19 in Eastern Health Region

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, in the Eastern Health region.

A Department of Health press release says the new case is a female between 20 and 39 years old.

The department says the new case is travel-related. The woman, a resident of the province, had recently returned from Southeast Asia.

According to the Department of Health, she was symptomatic while en route to the province and self-isolated upon her return.

Late Friday afternoon, the provincial government said people who were aboard Air Canada Flight AC8006, departing Toronto to St. John's, on July 16, should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and call 811 for testing.

Symptoms include fever, cough, headache, sore throat, runny nose, among others.

Contact tracing by public health officials related to the newest case is underway.

Anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

3 active cases

The total caseload for Newfoundland and Labrador is now 265. There are three active cases, with two in the Central Health region. One of those cases was also travel-related, but the person was not symptomatic while travelling. The other Central Health case is a close contact of that case.

In total, 259 people have recovered from the virus and three people have died after contracting COVID-19.

In total, 23,254 people have been tested, 270 more in the past day.

Friday's information was distributed via email as Wednesday is the only day the premier, health minister and chief medical officer of health hold an in-person media briefing on the pandemic.

On Friday, Nova Scotia — part of the Atlantic bubble — said wearing non-medical masks in most indoor public spaces will be made mandatory by the end of the month.

Nova Scotia marked its ninth straight day without a new case of COVID-19 on Friday, and has one active case.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie recently said the best defence against COVID-19 is physical distancing, with masks being a secondary deterrent. Haggie said at the time if the public relies solely on masks, physical distancing may begin to waver.

Haggie also said mandatory mask-wearing would be difficult to enforce, noting there are groups who can't wear them, such as people with health conditions.

What's more, Haggie said people who don't wear masks could become targets of negative and nasty remarks, as seen in a recent — and now recovered — positive case where a man returned to the province from work in the United States.

"We saw some of the rather unpleasant side of comments around people who, for perfectly legitimate reasons, for example, had travelled and unfortunately come into contact with COVID and been positive when they came back," Haggie said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador