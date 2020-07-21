1 new COVID-19 case in N.L.

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The new case is travel-related, according to the provincial Department of Health.

The man, who is between the ages of 20 and 29, is in the Central Health region.

He lives in N.L., but recently returned from Ontario. While travelling back home, he was not symptomatic. He self-isolated when he arrived home.

Contact tracing is underway and the risk to the public is low, say public health officials. Everyone who is considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

The provincial total caseload ticks up to 263, and 259 people have recovered. There have been three deaths from the virus in the province since March.

In total, 22,461 people have been tested, including 330 in the last 24 hours.

Before Tuesday, N.L. had recorded 10 consecutive days without a new case of the coronavirus. Before Tuesday, the most recent case, which has since recovered, was announced July 10, breaking a 43-day streak without a new case. This is just the second case in nearly eight weeks.

