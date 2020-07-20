10 days in a row without a new COVID-19 case for N.L.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday.

This makes it the tenth day in a row there hasn't been a confirmed case in the province. There are also no active cases.

N.L.'s caseload remains at 262, and 259 people have recovered. There have been three deaths from the virus.

In total, 22,131 people have been tested. That's an increase of 155 in the last day.

The impacts of COVID-19 continue to present themselves in almost all facets of life.

RCMP detachments across the province will resume its front counter services on Tuesday, by appointment. Those services, that range from getting criminal record checks to fingerprinting, were suspended in March.

Motor Vehicle Registration offices started taking in-person appointments last week, for the first time in four months.

The system was overloaded and ultimately crashed for a day.

On the travel front, even though it's been two plus weeks since the beginning of the Atlantic bubble, 17 people who work at the St. John's International Airport are out of a job.

"Ninety per cent of our operating costs are non-discretionary and we've made every effort that we can to increase efficiencies and cut costs, and right now without any support from any level of government coming, it's just we've held out as long as we can basically," said chief administrative officer Peter Avery late last week.

