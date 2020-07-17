N.L.'s single case of COVID-19 recovers, leaving province free of the disease again

Newfoundland and Labrador is once again free of COVID-19, with the province's most recent confirmed case now considered recovered.

With no new cases reported Friday — the seventh straight day with zero — the province's total caseload remains 262, with 259 people having recovered and three deaths.

A man who recently returned home from the United States, and tested positive, was the province's most recent case. All of his close contacts were also tested, and the results were negative.

To date, 21,589 people have been tested, with 170 people tested since Thursday.

The latest numbers were emailed out on Friday, as briefings with government and health officials take place only on Wednesdays.

Friday marks two weeks since the Atlantic bubble was launched. People from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador can travel to and from those provinces without having to self-isolate.

