N.L. kicks week off with no new COVID-19 cases

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday.

The latest numbers were sent via email by the provincial government in the afternoon, marking the third consecutive day with no new cases.

In total, 20,583 people have been tested, 146 more than Sunday's update.

There have been no new infections reported since Friday, when the province reported its first new confirmed case of the virus in 43 days. The province's total caseload remains 262, with 258 recoveries, three deaths and one active case.

A man in his 50s, who lives in the Eastern Health region, returned from travel to the United States.

Newfoundland and Labrador has been granting case-by-case exemptions for people to come into the province. Those include people who work outside the province and country, and for other reasons, including funerals.

The man did not travel through the Atlantic provinces during his return to the province, according to the provincial government.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says Newfoundland and Labrador has done well in holding back the advance of COVID-19 but more cases are expected. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

In Saturday's news release, health officials say contact tracing around the new positive case has been completed, with everyone considered a close contact testing negative for the virus. Close contacts of the man have also been advised to quarantine.

Health officials, in this province, and across the globe, have stressed that there will continue to be cases of the virus, and a new normal involves living with the virus.

More visitors welcome in hospitals, care homes

In a further sign of returning to a "new normal," health authorities are relaxing regulations when it comes to the number of visitors people in hospital, and care homes, can have.

The new guidelines, effective today, allow six designated visitors or support people for all inpatients in hospital, along with residents in long-term-care homes, personal-care homes and assisted-living facilities.

A maximum of two people will be allowed to visit per day. The two visitors can visit at the same time in non-hospital facilities.Visiting hours will be decided by each facility.

Western Health is one of the health authorities that have eased visitor restrictions as of Monday. (CBC)

All visitors must wear a mask and will be screened for COVID-19.

Obstetrics patients can have one support person who can stay for the entire time that the mother and baby are in the hospital. This person can visit as many times as they like throughout the day, according to the new guidelines. Four designated visitors are also allowed after delivery until the mother and baby leave the hospital.

Regional rundown

Newfoundland and Labrador's good news wasn't shared by all Atlantic provinces on Monday.

A health-care worker in Prince Edward Island tested positive for the virus. The man in his 40s flew to the island from Toronto on July 2 to work at a hospital in Charlottetown.

He initially tested negative, and was allowed to work at the hospital without isolating beforehand. Officials said he worked seven shifts from July 3 to July 11 before restesting positive.

The man's positive test brings answers to questions about a different case.

A woman in her 80s was reported to have tested positive on Sunday. Officials now say she came into contact with the health-care worker on July 4.

Nova Scotia and New Brunswick both reported zero cases on Monday.