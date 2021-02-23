N.L. reports 15 new COVID-19 cases and record 50 new recoveries

There are 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday, in addition to 50 new recoveries, the highest number of recoveries in a single day, topping the previous high of 37, which was set just the day before.

There are no new or outstanding presumptive positive cases.

The age breakdown of the new cases is:

2 under 20 years of age.

1 between 20-39 years of age.

8 between 40-49 years of age.

2 between 50-59 years of age.

1 between 60-69 years of age.

1 older than 70 years of age.

Tuesday's numbers bring the total number of active cases in the province to 372. Of those, 363 are in the Eastern Health region, four are in Central Health, four are in Western Health, and one is in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

Five people are in hospital. Of these patients, two are in intensive care, according to a media release issued Tuesday. At Monday's briefing, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald refused to say how many of the hospitalizations were in ICU, and it's unclear why the Health Department has changed its tune on releasing that information.

In the last 24 hours, 706 people have been tested, the lowest number of tests done in the last 15 days.

Public health is issuing a new travel advisory. People who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7484, leaving from Toronto on Feb. 18 and arriving in Deer Lake on Feb. 19, should arrange for a COVID-19 test, by completing the online self-assessment here or call 811.

2 weeks since circuit breaker enacted

It was on Feb. 9 that Fitzgerald ordered a two-week "circuit breaker" for the St. John's metro area, which came with myriad restrictions. On that day, 30 new COVID-19 cases were announced, and two days later, a record-shattering 100 cases were confirmed.

On Feb. 12, Fitzgerald announced the entire province would move back to Alert Level 5, the strictest level of restrictions — essentially a lockdown. She made that announcement during a Friday night news conference to announce the virus variant known as B117 had been confirmed in the province.

Fitzgerald has given no indication that the restrictions will lift this week, especially in the St. John's metro region. The Eastern Health region, which includes the St. John's area, holds 363 of the province's active cases, or 97.5 per cent.

Labrador vaccination efforts roll on

Starting March 1, anyone who is 75 years or older can get a vaccine, if they live in Happy Valley- Goose Bay, Labrador West, Churchill Falls, St. Anthony, Roddickton and Flower's Cove.

Vaccinations for people living in North West River will happen on March 8.

People must call their local public health office to make an appointment, and the phone numbers for each of the clinics can be found here.

Also, people must be available to get a second dose within 21 days.

