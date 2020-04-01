COVID-19 daily briefing set for 2 p.m. NT

While there was a tiny bit of good news when it came to Monday's new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, there is absolutely no room to let up on the restrictions in place.

That was the message from Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Premier Dwight Ball and Health Minister John Haggie.

Tuesday's briefing is set for 2 p.m. NT and you can watch it here, as well as on our Facebook and YouTube channels.

Fitzgerald, said the chief medical officer of health, said there were four new cases to report Tuesday. That marks the lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in nine days.

"We are in general lagging about two weeks behind the rest of mainland Canada," Haggie warned.

"If you want to know the potential for what could come here, look no further than Ontario and Quebec today and see the challenges that they face."

All four of the latest cases are in the Eastern Health region. Of the total 152 cases, almost 80 per cent are related to Caul's Funeral Home cluster.

Eleven people are in hospital due to the virus, with two patients in intensive care.

Meanwhile, seven people have recovered from the virus.