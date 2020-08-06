No new cases of COVID-19, as N.L. remains virus-free

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador being reported Thursday, which means the province has had zero active cases for two straight days.

Thursday marks the 11th consecutive day without a new case of the virus.

The province started the week with four active cases, but those people have since recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador's total caseload is 266, with the number of recoveries now 263. There have been three deaths.

As of Thursday, 26,280 people have been tested across the province — 270 since Wednesday.

